Discontented Kimmich alleges Bayern's self-destructive act against Barça.

Bayern Munich's Bloodbath at Barcelona: Post-Match Analyzation. Following the devastating 1:4 loss, the Munich squad engages in intense self-scolding. Joshua Kimmich labels their performance as "not adequately polished". Manuel Neuer calls for more physicality, while Vincent Kompany insists, "there are no justifications".

In a silent and contemplative manner, the battered Bayern Munich players made their way into the dressing room after the brutal 1:4 (1:3) defeat in the Champions League against FC Barcelona, only to later engage in harsh self-criticism.

"In part, it was like self-sacrifice that we committed," said Kimmich on DAZN, and went on to say, "with the ball, we didn't quite get our act together." Following the interim 1:1 thanks to Harry Kane (18.), "we were fully engaged and had control," said Kimmich, but then "we received an unlucky 1:2." This commentary referenced the push by Fermín López into the back of Min-Jae Kim. "If you jump, even a slight push is enough," Kimmich asserted, "in my opinion, it was a foul."

Neuer stated, "Barça plays riskily, and we do too. It's clear that such things can happen, as we've seen before against Frankfurt, and it can hurt us." The captain continued, "We made errors, should have been more aggressive, especially in the midfield against powerful teams like Barça. We lacked finesse."

Kompany: "There are no excuses"

Coach Vincent Kompany searched for reasons behind his biggest defeat with Bayern to date. "There are no excuses, only a clear cut defeat," he said, but added, "we will stick together and learn from this match, this outcome will not decide our season." Kimmich also expressed his optimism regarding future Champions League matches: "I'm not concerned."

On the opposing side, there was a sense of elation. "I'm very content. About the game, about what we've accomplished," said Raphinha. "It was a game similar to a final, something special - then to win like this against an opponent like Bayern, makes us very satisfied."

