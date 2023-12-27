Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsheidekreislower saxonyflood situationschwarmstedtweatherbad fallingbostelochreflood

Disaster pre-alert: rising water levels in the Aller and Leine rivers

A disaster pre-alert was triggered in the district of Heidekreis on Wednesday evening. The background to this was the tense flood situation in the joint municipalities of Ahlden, Rethem and Schwarmstedt, according to the district administration. However, this is currently still manageable....

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Heath district - Disaster pre-alert: rising water levels in the Aller and Leine rivers

A disaster pre-alert was triggered in the district of Heidekreis on Wednesday evening. The background to this was the tense flood situation in the joint municipalities of Ahlden, Rethem and Schwarmstedt, according to the district administration. However, this is currently still manageable. Although water has been released from the Oker and Innerste dams since Tuesday night, the flood situation in the Innerste and Oker rivers is not expected to worsen.

However, the water levels in the lower reaches of the Aller, Leine and Oker would continue to rise, so that the risk of flooding would increase, the report continued. There is a possibility that a disaster could occur. Due to the tense flood situation, local emergency management teams have been set up in the joint municipalities to coordinate the forces on site. District fire brigades from the districts of Uelzen, Lüneburg and Harburg have been requested. "They are providing support with more than 100 personnel," it continued.

Announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

"Rescue service" is written on the jacket of a man in front of a fire department ambulance. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Medical emergency: 57-year-old dies in his car

A 57-year-old driver has died in a medical emergency in the Vulkaneifel district. According to the police, he drove off the road to the left on the B421 between Hillesheim and Birgel on Wednesday. The car scraped along the crash barrier for around 50 meters and finally came to a halt. There...

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
Volleyballs lying in a hall. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bitterfeld loses in three sets in Düren

The VC Bitterfeld-Wolfen volleyball team suffered a clear defeat at the hands of SWD powervolleys Düren. The newly promoted team lost 0:3 (16:25, 21:25, 19:25) at the sixth-placed team in the table on Wednesday. Sebastian Gevert, who was honored as the game's most valuable player, converted the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public
Police officers secure the crime scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Autopsy of the body after fatal police operation

Following the fatal police shooting of a 49-year-old man in Mannheim, an autopsy is now to be carried out on his body. The autopsy is planned for Wednesday, said a spokesperson for the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA). The SWR had previously reported on this.

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

"Rescue service" is written on the jacket of a man in front of a fire department ambulance. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Medical emergency: 57-year-old dies in his car

A 57-year-old driver has died in a medical emergency in the Vulkaneifel district. According to the police, he drove off the road to the left on the B421 between Hillesheim and Birgel on Wednesday. The car scraped along the crash barrier for around 50 meters and finally came to a halt. There...

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
Volleyballs lying in a hall. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bitterfeld loses in three sets in Düren

The VC Bitterfeld-Wolfen volleyball team suffered a clear defeat at the hands of SWD powervolleys Düren. The newly promoted team lost 0:3 (16:25, 21:25, 19:25) at the sixth-placed team in the table on Wednesday. Sebastian Gevert, who was honored as the game's most valuable player, converted the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public