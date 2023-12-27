Heath district - Disaster pre-alert: rising water levels in the Aller and Leine rivers

A disaster pre-alert was triggered in the district of Heidekreis on Wednesday evening. The background to this was the tense flood situation in the joint municipalities of Ahlden, Rethem and Schwarmstedt, according to the district administration. However, this is currently still manageable. Although water has been released from the Oker and Innerste dams since Tuesday night, the flood situation in the Innerste and Oker rivers is not expected to worsen.

However, the water levels in the lower reaches of the Aller, Leine and Oker would continue to rise, so that the risk of flooding would increase, the report continued. There is a possibility that a disaster could occur. Due to the tense flood situation, local emergency management teams have been set up in the joint municipalities to coordinate the forces on site. District fire brigades from the districts of Uelzen, Lüneburg and Harburg have been requested. "They are providing support with more than 100 personnel," it continued.

