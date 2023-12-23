Skip to content
"Disappointing Christmas business" for retailers so far

After a rather unsatisfactory Advent season, Thuringia's retailers are hoping for last-minute purchases on Saturday. "Christmas business was disappointing until the end of last week," said Knut Bernsen, Managing Director of the trade association, on Saturday. The association is expecting a...

Economy - "Disappointing Christmas business" for retailers so far

After a rather unsatisfactory Advent season, Thuringia's retailers are hoping for last-minute purchases on Saturday. " Christmas business was disappointing until the end of last week," said Knut Bernsen, Managing Director of the trade association, on Saturday. The association is expecting a nominal increase in sales of 1.5 percent. However, due to inflation, a negative result remains in real terms.

On the day before Christmas Eve, customers were particularly keen to buy food and drinks, said Bernsen. However, classic last-minute gifts such as books and perfume also went over the counter. "Customers are of course shopping in stores so close to Christmas - it's difficult to deliver in time for the festive season," says Bernsen. However, the Christmas business doesn't end with the festive season. "We're focusing heavily on the time after Christmas: That's when the gift vouchers and gifts of money are redeemed."

