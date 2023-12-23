Economy - "Disappointing Christmas business" for retailers so far

After a rather unsatisfactory Advent season, Thuringia's retailers are hoping for last-minute purchases on Saturday. " Christmas business was disappointing until the end of last week," said Knut Bernsen, Managing Director of the trade association, on Saturday. The association is expecting a nominal increase in sales of 1.5 percent. However, due to inflation, a negative result remains in real terms.

On the day before Christmas Eve, customers were particularly keen to buy food and drinks, said Bernsen. However, classic last-minute gifts such as books and perfume also went over the counter. "Customers are of course shopping in stores so close to Christmas - it's difficult to deliver in time for the festive season," says Bernsen. However, the Christmas business doesn't end with the festive season. "We're focusing heavily on the time after Christmas: That's when the gift vouchers and gifts of money are redeemed."

Source: www.stern.de