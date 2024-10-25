Disappeared Individual in Ore Mountains Officially Pronounced Departed

A guy vanished in an ancient mine tunnel in the Ore Mountains, and after several days of searching, the rescue operation has been concluded with the presumption of his demise. The authorities from the police, the city of Annaberg-Buchholz, and the State Mining Authority jointly declared his fate due to the high costs involved in recovery.

In the recent quest for a missing individual in Saxony, authorities have come to a presumptive conclusion. The police, along with the State Mining Authority and the city of Annaberg-Buchholz, announced that no signs of life have been found during their comprehensive search efforts, and no body has been discovered.

The missing person, a 34-year-old, was believed to have illegally ventured into an abandoned silver mine tunnel in the Frohnau district of Annaberg-Buchholz over two weeks ago, on October 6. A backpack and a bicycle were found at the suspected entrance point.

The authorities have evidence to suggest that this individual had a history of illegally entering the mine system, as confirmed by witness statements, the missing person's own video records, and other incriminating details. Search teams, equipped with video cameras, ground-penetrating radar, and search dogs, scoured the area for two days, but they failed to detect any signs of life or locate a body.

Two cadaver dogs pointed to an area on Taylor last Tuesday, where the missing individual is believed to be buried under debris. The investigators claim that the missing person is there, as there are "no indications of any other location" within the mine system. However, the exact location remains undetermined. The authorities are of the opinion that it was an accident, with no evidence of suicide or criminal activity by third parties.

The authorities believe that recovering the body from approximately 25 meters underground would be too expensive and disproportionate, as per the city of Annaberg-Buchholz. The State Mining Authority estimates that sinking a mining shaft would be the only viable option, and it would cost between 380,000 and 400,000 euros, according to the statement. Now, the health department is to decide whether to waive the burial obligation in this case, allowing the body to remain undisturbed.

Given the challenging circumstances and substantial costs involved, the authorities have decided not to pursue a recovery operation. The missing individual is believed to be from The Netherlands, as his passport was found among the belongings left at the mine entrance.

