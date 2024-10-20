Disappeared Autistic Child Retraces Steps

A ten-year-old boy on the spectrum went AWOL in Hannover along with his father. The young lad darted off unexpectedly. Following this, a comprehensive manhunt was initiated by authorities to locate the boy. The following day, the police chanced upon him safe and sound in his own city, Berlin.

On Saturday evening, the Berlin police made an announcement that the autistic boy had been located. He was found to be in good health.

In Hannover, with the boy missing since Friday evening, the police embarked on a widespread search operation. They didn't dismiss the possibility that the boy might have put himself in harm's way. A team of search and rescue personnel combed through forests, the vicinity of the main station in Hannover, and other areas, employing dogs and drones.

According to sources, the boy had gone astray in Hannover with his father and decided to head back to Berlin on his own. Due to the absence of his parents at their apartment that Friday night, he resorted to staying at a friend's place overnight.

Upon learning about the race to find the boy, the friend's parents reported the situation to the police, eventually leading to the boy's reunification with his mother.

In Hannover, the police were concerned about the missing boy's safety due to his autism, fearing he might get lost or disoriented. Despite intensive efforts, the boy was not found, increasing the sense of urgency in the search.

