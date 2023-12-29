Church - Diocese of Trier on schedule for parish reform

The parish reform in the diocese of Trier is on schedule: At the beginning of 2024, there will already be 107 merged new parishes, said Trier Bishop Stephan Ackermann. In addition, there will be 61 existing parish communities that will merge to form new parishes. At the end of the reform, there should be a total of 165 to 170 larger parishes at the beginning of 2026. "This year, we even had the case of two parish communities merging to form a new parish," he said. This will be the case again in 2024 with two mergers.

By merging parishes, the diocese wants to replace its previously fragmented structures. Before the reform, 887 parishes were merged into a total of 172 parish communities. As part of the reform, 35 pastoral areas have also been established, in which people are to work together across parish boundaries. The pastoral areas replace the previous deaneries.

The reform plans are based on resolutions passed by a synod in 2016. The diocese of Trier includes a good 1.2 million Catholics in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland.

Source: www.stern.de