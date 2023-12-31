60th anniversary - "Dinner for One" - Butler James has been making cups since 1963

A birthday party without guests, a more or less hard-drinking butler and an unfortunately placed tiger skin - these are the ingredients for the success of the TV classic "Dinner for One". The 18-minute cult show has been flickering across German televisions for 60 years now.

The sketch is a firm New Year's Eve tradition in many families. You can't start the New Year without "Dinner for One" - true to the now famous motto "The Same Procedure as Every Year". However, the sketch did not even have its German TV premiere on New Year's Eve. But in March.

The black-and-white production with the two actors Freddie Frinton and May Warden was first broadcast on March 8, 1963 in the program "Guten Abend, Peter Frankenfeld". The likeable butler James and his mistress Miss Sophie were so well received by German audiences that "Dinner for One or The 90th Birthday" was recorded in English by NDR in Hamburg a few weeks later. Frinton had already been performing the sketch in England for more than ten years with changing partners.

A New Year's Eve tradition since 1972

The mini play found more and more fans over the years. However, "Dinner for One" was not established as a permanent New Year's Eve tradition until 1972. Since then, it has been shown exclusively at the turn of the year and no longer just to fill gaps in the program on German television. The sketch also had fans in many other countries - only in Frinton's home country did the show remain unknown for decades.

The story: Miss Sophie wants to celebrate her 90th birthday with her friends in the old tradition. All men. But they have long since passed away. No reason to cancel the party. So the butler - as every year - takes on the roles of Sir Toby, Admiral von Schneider, Mr. Pommeroy and Mr. Winterbottom at the festively laid table. However, he only steps in to toast the fantasy guests. Stomach-filling food - namely soup, haddock, chicken and fruit - is only served to Miss Sophie. James is correspondingly buzzed after the second, third and fourth rounds - no wonder after four glasses each of sherry, white wine, champagne and port.

So he stumbles unerringly - eleven times in total - over the tiger skin lying in the way, cracks his heels during Admiral von Schneider's military salute and even drinks from the flower vase at one point. At the same time, his ability to speak and his dignified demeanor diminish noticeably.

Fun for generations

It's always funny - even if you've seen the sketch dozens of times before. Several generations laugh at the little jokes, running gags and routines of this timeless show in German living rooms - whether young or old. The sketch did not make the famous duo rich. According to NDR, they were paid 4150 marks for it.

Anyone who can't get enough of Miss Sophie and her butler James on December 31 will have 16 opportunities to watch them at the old lady's 90th birthday party on New Year's Eve. In four cases, the English-language piece can even be heard in Low German, Hessian or Kölsch. Several million people watch the show every year.

This year, there will also be a program for the cult show - "60 years of Dinner for One - the anniversary show" (December 31, 8.15 pm, NDR and SWR). The host is not Miss Sophie (she would be 150 years old), but Bernhard Hoëcker and he has invited four real guests. Wigald Boning, Katrin Müller-Hohenstein, Jens Riewa and Axel Prahl will join him around the festively laid table.

The show will focus on exciting stories about the famous short comedy, which will also be told by Freddie Frinton's children, according to NDR. There will also be quizzes, chatting, games - and of course a drink or two.

Source: www.stern.de