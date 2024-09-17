Diminishing U.S. military assistance to Ukraine facing concerns regarding depleting Pentagon reserves.

The shortage persists, leaving the Biden administration with a $6 billion allocation for arming and equipping Ukraine, yet the Pentagon finds itself short on the necessary supplies to fulfill its responsibilities beyond the two-year mark of the conflict, as reported by two sources to CNN.

"It's about the stockpiles we have on hand, what they're requesting, and whether we can fulfill their demands without affecting our readiness," one of the sources explained.

The Pentagon has petitioned Congress for an extended timeframe to utilize these funds, which are set to expire at the end of September, as mentioned by Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon's spokesperson. In contrast, during the winter months last year, the administration was urgently appealing to legislators for additional funding to aid Ukraine against Russia's aggression.

"Replenishment is also an issue," another source admitted. The US is ramping up production of essential items, such as 155 mm ammunition and Patriot missile systems, aiming to meet the needs of both Ukraine and the US stockpiles. However, this process, which involves establishing new facilities and expanding existing ones while awaiting Congressional approval, will take years to fully address the escalating demand.

CNN reached out to the National Security Council for comment.

Ukraine has been grappling with the consequences of these inventory shortages, as per President Volodymyr Zelensky. During a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany this month, Zelensky expressed concerns to the US and its allies about the delayed deliveries of promised air defense systems and warned of a substantial gap in essential aid.

In April, the Biden administration's budget was increased by an additional $13.4 billion, with the specific purpose of providing Ukraine with weapons and equipment drawn from the US stockpiles. Regrettably, the Defense Department has not been able to fully utilize these funds due to the absence of corresponding inventories, sources informed CNN.

The Pentagon pledged in April to supply up to $1 billion worth of weapons and equipment directly from US stockpiles to Kyiv following the passage of a supplemental funding package for Ukraine.

However, since then, the value of each military aid package to Ukraine has significantly dropped, with none surpassing $400 million and most falling within the $125 million to $250 million range. Throughout 2022 and 2023, the Pentagon had regularly announced packages ranging from $600 million to $800 million, with the highest amount being $2.85 billion in January 2023.

One US official pointed out that the administration was unable to draw supplies from Defense Department stockpiles during the first four months of the year due to Congress' delayed approval of supplemental funding. The official also emphasized that the US is striving to avoid sending too much aid to Ukraine at once.

"There are constraints on how quickly we can deplete equipment without affecting our readiness, which is one reason why packages are spaced out," the official argued. Constraints, the official added, also pertain to how swiftly Ukraine can integrate and efficiently distribute the supplied equipment.

The US continues to announce a fresh aid package approximately every two weeks, which Ukraine supports, as it perceives this as a morale booster.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the US's commitment to providing military support to Ukraine and announced a new $250 million aid package during the Germany meeting this month. Austin recognized at the meeting that the US is working to boost production and accelerate deliveries to Ukraine.

"Time is of the essence, especially with winter approaching," Austin noted. "Everyone must up their support and act swiftly."

The ongoing political discussions in Washington involve the Pentagon's request to extend the use of the $6 billion allocated for Ukraine, as the funding is set to expire by September's end. The supply shortages of necessary weapons and equipment have been a constant challenge in fulfilling the Biden administration's responsibilities towards Ukraine's conflict.

