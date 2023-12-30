DIHK survey dismisses economic policy

Every three years, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce surveys German companies on economic policy. This time, the verdict is worse than ever. "Structural and often home-made problems" are criticized.

The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) gives the current federal government a rating of "poor" for its economic policy. Never before have the framework conditions for industrial production in the country been viewed more critically by the companies concerned. "More than ever, structural and often home-made problems are putting a strain on our industrial location. Increasing bureaucratic requirements, high energy costs and lengthy planning and approval procedures characterize operational practice," DIHK Managing Director Martin Wansleben told "Welt am Sonntag" according to an advance report.

These factors were all rated as "inadequate". This is the result of a DIHK location survey in which more than 2,200 company representatives from various branches of industry took part. The survey has been conducted every three years since 2008. The average score of 4.8 in 2023 is one notch lower than in 2020, when companies felt that economic policy with regard to the competitiveness of the industrial location was at least "sufficient" (3.9), and even "satisfactory" (2.9) three years earlier.

Almost all 24 location factors surveyed were rated worse by entrepreneurs than three years previously. The average score slipped to 4.0, which is even worse than in 2020 (3.6) and 2017 (3.3). As a result, necessary investments are either not being made at all or are being made abroad. "Our country cannot afford this if we are serious about the future of industry in Germany and its transformation towards digitalization and decarbonization," said Wansleben.

"It is still up to politicians to restore companies' confidence in Germany as a business location," Wansleben continued. Specifically, the "Pact for Acceleration" should be implemented quickly in specialist legislation. A significantly expanded Bureaucracy Relief Act and the pending Growth Opportunities Act should also be passed quickly.

