Construction - Digital building application possible in every second authority

Around 14,000 building applications have been submitted digitally in Bavaria this year. 64 cities and district offices already offer this procedure, and nine more will be added in January. This means that more than half of the building supervisory authorities in Bavaria offer digital building applications, the Ministry of Construction announced on Wednesday.

Experience has been "positive all round", said Construction Minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU). Planners can submit applications much more easily and local authorities can process them more quickly and easily. "I hope that the digital building application will soon be introduced in the remaining towns and municipalities," said Bernreiter. The digital application process will initially continue in trial operation in 33 municipalities and districts in 2024.

Source: www.stern.de