Social affairs - Digital applications for housing benefit possible in Hesse

Hessian citizens on low incomes can now also apply for housing benefit digitally. This was announced by Economics Minister Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens) on Wednesday. This makes Hesse a pioneer in digitalization. "This is not only a service for citizens, but also modernizes the processing in the housing benefit authorities," said Al-Wazir.

In addition to the initial application, applications for continued and increased housing benefit will also be possible online, according to a ministry statement. More than 3,700 applications from Hesse have already been received via the online service and are being processed.

With the digital application process, Hesse is fulfilling the requirements of the Online Access Act to also offer administrative services digitally. "We have not only implemented the obligation to submit applications digitally in accordance with the Online Access Act, but have also made it possible to process online applications directly," explained the Minister of Economic Affairs.

Low-income citizens can apply for housing benefit to receive a subsidy for owner-occupied housing. The costs incurred are shared by the state of Hesse and the federal government.

Housing benefit in Hesse

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de