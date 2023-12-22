Farmers' association - Difficult situation: less employment expected

Construction companies in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are also suffering from the nationwide industry crisis. In the first ten months from January to October, companies suffered from a decline in orders, barely increasing turnover and falling working hours, according to a statement from the MV construction association. "In view of this development, we will see a decline in employment in our industry in 2024 - for the first time since 2008," said Jörn-Christoph Jansen from the MV Construction Association.

Among other things, the number of building permits between January and October was a good 28 percent below the previous year's level. Figures from the Federal Statistical Office and the State Statistical Office of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern show that sales were up by 10.1 percent and incoming orders by 1.9 percent.

However, as soon as price increases are taken into account, the increase in turnover between January and October is only 1.6 percent compared to the previous year, according to Jansen. Adjusted for price increases, incoming orders fell by 6.6 percent.

