Dieter Bohlen honors the "most outstanding woman globally"

"Can it really be??? To appear this ridiculously youthful???", Dieter Bohlen penned on Instagram, commemorating the most significant female figure in his life on her birthday. Numerous celebrities chipped in with congratulatory messages.

Dieter Bohlen took to his Instagram account to celebrate his mother Edith's birthday, accompanied by an outpouring of well-wishes. Under a snapshot displaying the music producer sharing a fond moment with his mother, the caption reads, "The epitome of coolness, my mom, turned 90 today and I celebrated with her and the family. I love you more than anything, Mom."

The comment section was flooded with admiring remarks about Dieter Bohlen and his mother, specifically in awe of Edith Bohlen's exceptional age. "Can it truly be??? To appear this astonishingly youthful at 90??? Young and radiant," one can decipher. "Wait a minute, 90?? She looks like 60," wrote a fan, prompting a response from Dieter Bohlen, "But she thinks like she's 30 and her heart is as vast as the cosmos." He also added his thoughts on the comment about his mother looking younger than him, "Indeed, she has no wrinkles, her original pearly whites, excellent, and a heart of pure gold!"

Celebrities also joined in on the celebration of Edith Bohlen, with TV personality Evelyn Burdecki voicing her admiration, "What a wonderful mother." Former "Supertalent" colleague and moderator Sylvie Meis chimed in with a "Wow!" and well-wishes.

Professional dancer Oana Nechiti, who previously served alongside Dieter Bohlen in the "DSDS" jury, shared particularly endearing words: "We owe our mothers immeasurable gratitude! Dear Dieter, your mom looks breathtaking and must be an unwavering force. She has instilled within you values that are increasingly scarce in this day and age."

Dieter Bohlen was born in 1954 to Hans Bohlen and his wife Edith. He has a younger brother named Uwe, who is two years his junior.

