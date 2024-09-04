Diesel controversy trial endures with winter grain: former VW chief seeks testimony involvement

The trial commenced on a Tuesday, following several postponements. Mainly, it focuses on when Winterkorn became aware of the unlawful emission control devices and how he managed this information. The deception was uncovered in 2015, resulting in Winterkorn's departure from his position. Authorities claim that he had knowledge of the prohibited software since May 2014, yet chose not to intervene and halt the impacted vehicles.

At the commencement of the trial, Winterkorn's legal team declared his dismissal of all three accusations against him. "Our client did not deceive and caused no harm to anyone," the declaration stated. Winterkorn was not deemed the "principal accusee" or the "major offender" in Volkswagen's diesel controversy.

"We are confident that all allegations against him can be disproven," Winterkorn's lawyer, Felix Doerr, told journalists during the trial's recess. "Therefore, we approach these proceedings with self-assurance."

Winterkorn faces charges of commercial and criminal deceit, perjury, and market manipulation. The first accusation carries severe consequences - if convicted, Winterkorn could be sentenced to up to ten years in prison.

