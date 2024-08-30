Skip to content
Diehl Defence Experiences Blast, Resulting in Two Casualties.

In an emergency situation, a medical rescue helicopter transferred two severely wounded individuals...
In an emergency situation, a medical rescue helicopter transferred two severely wounded individuals to a healthcare facility.

Early in the day, a blast rocks an industrial facility in Troisdorf, North Rhine-Westphalia. Two individuals sustain critical injuries and are transported to a medical facility. Notably, two divisions of German defense powerhouse Diehl Defence are situated on the premises.

According to reports from Stefan Birk, a police spokesperson, the blast occurred around 9:30 AM, as detailed in the "Cologne City Paper" (KSTA). The precise reason for the blast and the materials involved remain undetermined.

Besides the police force, three ambulances and reportedly two helicopters for helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) were dispatched to the scene. The two injured individuals, a 26-year-old and a 62-year-old, were transferred to a hospital in Cologne-Merheim, as reported by WDR. Their prognosis is still stable, according to medical updates.

Diehl Defence manages two subunits, Dynitec and DynaEnergetics, on the Troisdorf property. David Voskuhl, a representative from the parent company, confirmed the incident to KSTA and disclosed that the wounded employees received prompt attention. Due to privacy considerations, he declined to provide additional details, but ensured the public safety was not compromised. The labor safety authorities were consulted, and the fire department established a contingency plan at the city hall.

In May, a fire consumed a Diehl Group warehouse in Berlin-Lichterfelde. Firefighters battled the blaze for over 24 hours. It is believed that the Diehl Group was conducting a metal galvanization process for automotive parts. The firm, headquartered in Nuremberg, has a diverse portfolio and is involved in fields such as aviation. Its counterpart, Diehl Defence, ranks among Germany's leading defense contractors and manufactures the IRIS-T air defense system, currently deployed by the Ukrainian military against Russian aggression.

The European Union expressed concern over the incident and offered assistance if needed, as stated in a press release from the EU Spokesperson. Investigators from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) have been requested to join the probe, given Diehl Defence's extensive use of chemicals in its manufacturing processes.

