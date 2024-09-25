Diddy's offspring are dispelling misconceptions.

Following Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest on charges of rape, illegal sex trafficking, organized crime, and promoting prostitution, numerous rumors have surfaced, including speculation about his involvement in his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter's death. Now, her three children, Christain (26), jazz twins Jessie and D'Lila (19), who are Diddy's kids, and Porter's son Quincy Brown (33) from a previous relationship, have addressed these rumors.

In the face of numerous untrue and hurtful rumors regarding their parents' relationship and Porter's untimely death in 2018, they released a statement on Instagram, stating, "We can't keep quiet anymore."

The first rumor they wish to debunk is the claim that Porter wrote a tell-all book. Previously, certain media outlets reported the existence of a manuscript titled "Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side," supposedly written by Porter and sent to producer Chris Todd before her demise.

"Our mother did not write a book," they stated unequivocally. "Anyone who claims to have a manuscript is only damaging their own reputation. Let it be known that any individual posing as a friend of our mother or her family is not truly a friend."

Why is this alleged manuscript appearing now?

The emergence of this supposed manuscript coincides with recent revelations concerning Diddy. With Diddy currently facing charges of rape, illegal sex trafficking, organized crime, and promoting prostitution, a conspiracy theory has surfaced suggesting that Porter's demise was not accidental but a murder. This theory gained traction when Porter's ex-boyfriend and Quincy Brown's father, rapper Albert Joseph Brown, known as Al B. Sure!, propagated this idea, implying that the cover-up was designed to conceal Diddy's past activities.

However, Porter's children reject this theory, stating, "Though we struggled to comprehend why she was taken away from us so prematurely, her cause of death has been established for quite some time. There was absolutely no foul play involved."

Autopsy results provide clarification

Porter unexpectedly passed away on November 15, 2018, after experiencing flu-like symptoms for several days. An autopsy subsequently discovered that Porter had died from complications of lobar pneumonia. The alleged manuscript can be purchased online for $25, with the author listed as Jamal T. Millwood, a pseudonym that some conspiracy theorists believe was used by the late rapper Tupac Shakur, who they contend is still alive.

Signed "Quincy, Christian, Jessie & D'Lila," their statement concluded with a heartfelt plea, "We are deeply grieved that our mother's most heart-wrenching moment has been transformed into a spectacle. Our mother should be remembered as the amazing, strong, loving, and kind woman she was. Her memory should not be besmirched by these horrifying conspiracy theories."

Diddy remains in custody. The court has twice denied him bail due to the gravity of the charges, and a preliminary hearing is set for October 9.

In the wake of Diddy's arrest, various rumors have circulated, including one that alleges Diddy is secretly gay and ordered Tupac's death in 1996. This claim has been circulating for years. As per a leaked police interrogation recording from 2008, the supposed murderer, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, claimed that Diddy had promised him compensation for the murder but failed to pay him subsequently. Diddy denies these accusations.

