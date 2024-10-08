Diddy's mother criticizes the concept of "public humiliation."

For several weeks, hip-hop artist Sean "Diddy" Combs has been confronted with fresh claims of mistreatment. His mother, Janice Small Combs, has now spoken out in his defense. Through her attorney, Natalie G. Figgers, she released a statement on behalf of the Combs family, which was covered by various American media outlets like "The Hollywood Reporter." In the statement, Janice refutes the public executions of her son and maintains that he isn't the "monster" the public has portrayed him to be. Combs has been under scrutiny due to recent accusations, including allegations of human trafficking and sexual misconduct.

Janice Small Combs acknowledged that her son isn't flawless and has made errors, just like everyone else. However, she vehemently denies the charges against him. "Seeing my son being judged based on fabricated tales instead of the truth is unbearable," she penned. "Witnessing my son being publicly condemned before he gets a chance to prove his innocence is an agony beyond words." She also emphasized that every individual deserves a fair trial and the opportunity to present their case before a court of law.

A Nine-year-old among the Accused Victims

On October 1, it was disclosed that Combs is now facing an additional 120 charges, adding to the initial 12 charges he was facing. Attorney Tony Buzbee stated that he represents various individuals who accuse Combs of sexual crimes dating back to 1991. Many claim they were assaulted after being drugged. There are also underage individuals among the alleged victims, including a nine-year-old boy.

Last year, Combs settled a lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of rape and abuse. Combs denied the allegations, but later in May, a video surfaced showing him physically assaulting the singer in a hotel. Two days afterwards, he issued an apology, stating "I'm really sorry" for his actions. In her statement, Janice Small Combs admitted that her son lied about the incident, but offered an explanation: "My son may not have been completely truthful, for instance, when he denied ever being violent towards an ex-girlfriend, despite hotel surveillance evidence showing otherwise." Sometimes, she explained, "the truth and lies can become so entangled that it's frightening to admit a part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or too intricate to be believed."

Mother Calls the Allegations "Unbearable"

Janice Small Combs argued that her son's lie does not necessitate his guilt in the "unbearable allegations and serious charges" against him. "Many individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later cleared of charges were incarcerated not because they were guilty of the crimes they were accused of, but because they didn't meet society's notion of a 'good person'," she continued. She claimed it was heartrending to hear the "mockery" directed at her son and that he never got the opportunity to present his side of the story.

"The false accusations being hurled at him are driven by individuals seeking financial gain rather than justice," Janice Small Combs expounded further: "Unfounded allegations of sexual misconduct hinder real victims of sexual abuse from obtaining the justice they deserve." This "injustice" is "intolerable" for the entire family. "The most distressing aspect of this torment is witnessing my beloved son's dignity being stripped away, not for what he did, but for what people choose to believe about him."

Sean Combs, who has achieved success under various names like Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and most recently, Diddy, has been detained in New York since mid-September following his indictment by a grand jury. The court denied his bail twice, despite substantial offers.

