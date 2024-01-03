Middle East - Did Israel make Hamas big in the first place?

No occupation, no Hamas: the relationship between Israel and the militant Palestinian organization can be reduced to this formula. Hamas was founded in 1987 in the Gaza Strip as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was based in Egypt at the time. However, its ideology and terror thrived on the breeding ground of the lack of prospects for millions of Palestinians.

The supposedly uncompromising resistance against Israel is and remains Hamas' only basis for business. This is why the militia is always particularly dangerous when an understanding is in the offing in the Middle East. Like before October 7, 2023, when a settlement between Israel and Saudi Arabia seemed within reach. Or like in the mid-1990s, when the Oslo Accords between Israel and the PLO opened up the prospect of limited self-determination. At that time, Hamas overwhelmed Israel with a wave of suicide attacks that claimed hundreds of victims.

Cash from Qatar for Hamas

Over the years, Israel has both fought Hamas and used it. But the government's calculations have not always worked out. In 1992, Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin had over 400 imprisoned top militia cadres deported to Lebanon. The Lebanese Hezbollah used the opportunity to train the radical brothers from Palestine in bomb-making and suicide attacks.

Ever since his return to power in 2009, permanent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was convinced that Hamas control in Gaza was doing Israel more good than harm. This is because it weakens the autonomous authority in Ramallah and thus undermines the prospect of a Palestinian state. In order to keep Hamas afloat, Netanyahu allowed Qatar to bring suitcases full of cash from Israel into the sealed-off Gaza Strip for years - knowing full well that a large part of the money went towards arming the militia. He ignored military and security officials who pointed out the growing risk. Over a billion dollars are said to have flowed from Qatar. There is also money and weapons from Iran. The liberal Israeli daily "Haaretz" stated after October 7, 2023: "Netanyahu and Hamas have entered into an unspoken political alliance."

Did Israel make Hamas big in the first place? This question was asked by stern reader Lothar Josef from Mönchweiler. Steffen Gassel, stern's diplomatic correspondent, answers it here.

Source: www.stern.de