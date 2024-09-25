Dick expresses his wish to celebrate his 99th birthday, sharing that he had missed certain events previously.

Following the cancellation of the renowned comedic actor's scheduled appearance at the recent Emmy Awards and an event in Utah, The New York Post reported on Van Dyke as he left a pharmacy in Malibu on Monday.

"I'm feeling my age," the smiling Van Dyke was quoted as saying when asked about his well-being.

In regards to any possible celebrations for his impending 99th birthday in December, the venerable figure joked, "Just hoping I make it past this milestone."

Van Dyke caused a stir when he didn't show up for the Emmys, despite being announced as a presenter. On Monday, it was announced that he would also be absent from a three-day fan event in Salt Lake City, Utah the following weekend.

"He expresses his gratitude to those who continue to stand by him, but at nearly 99 years old, the physical demands of traveling and interacting with large crowds prove to be beyond his current capabilities," a statement explaining his withdrawal noted.

The "Mary Poppins" star has remained active in recent years, even lending his voice to an episode of the animated series "The Simpsons" last year.

