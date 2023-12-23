"Killers of The Flower Moon" - DiCaprio on movie with Scorsese: Great sense of responsibility

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (49) felt a very special responsibility with his current film project. He said this in an interview with the streaming provider Apple. He described working with director Martin Scorsese on "Killers of The Flower Moon" as follows: "We've already made a few biopics together that are based on true stories. This one was a whole new level of responsibility, in my opinion. A lot of things we could have interpreted ourselves or told from our own point of view. But we knew that because of the historical fact that this is kind of a buried, very dark chapter in American history, we had to tell this story right. And that meant we had to listen."

"Killers of The Flower Moon" tells the story of the indigenous Osage tribe in 1920s Oklahoma, who were exploited by white Americans for oil. The drama has been nominated for seven Golden Globes (awarded on January 7). Members of the Osage were involved in the making of the movie. "The Osage are still affected by this moment in history. And we knew it was our job and responsibility to listen to them and get their perspective," said DiCaprio.

Source: www.stern.de