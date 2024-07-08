Fight against homelessness - Diana's legacy: All the details on Prince William's planned documentary

Prince William has set himself a big goal: He wants to end homelessness in the UK. Last year, he launched Homewards, a five-year program, with £500,000 start capital at six locations, fighting against life on the streets.

The program started in June 2023. Homewards brings together "an unprecedented network of organizations and individuals," using their expertise to develop and implement a tailored plan for preventing homelessness in at-risk areas, according to Kensington Palace at the time. Prince William's mission is clear, as stated in the 2023 publication: "In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe home, treated with dignity, and receive the support they need. With Homewards, I want to make this a reality and give hope to people across the whole of Britain in the next five years that homelessness can be prevented through our collaboration."

To draw more media attention to the issue, Prince William has now decided to release a documentary about the first year of work on the project in the autumn of 2024. The organization's website reveals details about the planned documentary: "Prince William will follow the introduction of Homewards across the country, as well as the paths of those currently affected by homelessness or who have experienced the problem themselves."

Prince William is convinced we can end homelessness

This is an exclusive two-part ITV documentary series with the current working title "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness." The docuseries will be available to watch on British broadcasters ITV1 and ITVX this autumn. The CEO of the Royal Foundation, Amanda Berry, comments on the TV project: "We know that television has the power to influence hearts and minds. Homelessness may be difficult to prevent, but by sharing the experiences of those affected and the stories of those who are advocating for their support, we can inspire action. This two-part documentary aims to sharpen awareness and demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness through collective action."

With his commitment to ending homelessness, Prince William is following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana. The Prince of Wales has been engaged in the cause for some time, having been taken to a homeless shelter by his mother, Princess Diana, when he was eleven years old. The issue was a central part of Diana's work as a member of the Royal Family – and her eldest son has taken on this responsibility. He is the patron of several charities dealing with this issue.

Furthermore, he plans to continue the educational approach of his mother. Speaking to "The Times," he said he plans to visit a homeless shelter with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in the coming months. "I think, if I can arrange it with their school schedule, they will definitely be confronted with it. On the school run, we talk about what we see. When we travel around London, we often see people sitting in front of supermarkets and we discuss it," the Prince and father of three explained.

+++ Also read +++

Queen Consort Camilla: In her new role, she advocates for women's rights

Duchess Kate steps in: Prince Louis marches in the passing-out parade

Prince Louis took the lead during the first Christmas tour with Kate.

Prince William's commitment to ending homelessness in Great Britain is inspired by his late mother, Princess Diana, who also actively worked on this issue during her time as a member of the Royal Family. To raise awareness and inspire action, Prince William has decided to release a documentary titled "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness," which will follow the first year of Homewards' work and highlight the experiences of those affected. The documentary, set to air on British broadcasters ITV1 and ITVX this autumn, aims to leverage the power of television to demonstrate that through collective action, homelessness can be prevented. As part of his educational approach, Prince William plans to bring his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to a homeless shelter to discuss and understand the issue firsthand.

Read also: