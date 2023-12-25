Language - Dialect lyricists: dialect is present, but under the radar

Although dialect is being spoken less and less, dialect poet and author Thomas Liebscher is in good spirits. "The dialect is there, with many people and in many niches, but under the radar," the 62-year-old from Hockenheim (Rhine-Neckar district) told the German Press Agency. Liebscher was awarded the Heimat Medal this year for his commitment as an ambassador for dialect in North and Central Baden.

The journalist has regularly inspired audiences on the radio with his poetry contributions and published columns with dialect observations "Badisch von owwe un unne". Since 2017, Liebscher has also been chairman of the jury for the literary dialect competition "De gnitze Griffel", which is organized by the Arbeitskreis Heimatpflege in the administrative district of Karlsruhe.

