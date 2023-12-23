Accident - DHL transporter overturns in gust of wind on the A1
A DHL parcel truck crashed on the Autobahn 1 near Osnabrück on Saturday night. The truck overturned under a bridge due to a gust of wind and slid sideways against the crash barrier, a police spokeswoman said on Saturday morning. However, the driver was only slightly injured. After the accident, the A1 had to be temporarily closed at around midnight. Three hours later, the clearing and recovery work was completed.
Source: www.stern.de