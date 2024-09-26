DHL once more distributes parcels in Duisburg's skyscraper – in company.

Following a prolonged hiatus, logistics giant DHL has chosen to reinitiate deliveries to a prominent high-rise located in Duisburg. The resumption of service comes accompanied by strict security measures and scrutiny from the public.

The high-rise, regarded as a hub of social activity, served as a focal point for controversy when DHL temporarily halted deliveries due to employee safety concerns. This decision resulted in the residents having to retrieve their parcels from nearby post offices, while competitors such as Hermes, DPD, and GLS continued with their usual delivery operations.

While several residents supported DHL's decision, others viewed it as excessive. Now, in an effort to resume deliveries, DHL will be employing an escort service to safeguard its deliverers. However, the nature of this escort is yet to be revealed, with rumors swirling around the possibility of private security services coming into the picture.

The test period for this new approach is scheduled to last two weeks. "The safety of our employees takes precedence, and we have intensified security measures for our delivery crew, which includes the use of on-site escort services," the company's spokesperson clarified. "We greatly value our collaborative relationship with local law enforcement, who remain actively involved in these matters."

The high-rise, colloquially referred to as the "White Giant," has fallen into a state of disrepair since its construction in the 1970s. Innumerable broken windows, cluttered balconies, and deteriorated stairwells are just a few of the issues plaguing this once-prideful building. Reports also suggest that residents have a tendency to dispose of their trash and waste carelessly, attracting unwanted pests such as rats, cockroaches, and pigeons.

Despite ongoing concerns regarding the safety of its employees and the overall condition of the high-rise, DHL aims to press forward with this experimental delivery service.

