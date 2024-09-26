Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsDHL

DHL once more distributes parcels in Duisburg's skyscraper – in company.

 and  Anne Legman
2 min read
Giant-like individuals identified in the Hochheide district of Duisburg
Giant-like individuals identified in the Hochheide district of Duisburg

DHL once more distributes parcels in Duisburg's skyscraper – in company.

Following a prolonged hiatus, logistics giant DHL has chosen to reinitiate deliveries to a prominent high-rise located in Duisburg. The resumption of service comes accompanied by strict security measures and scrutiny from the public.

The high-rise, regarded as a hub of social activity, served as a focal point for controversy when DHL temporarily halted deliveries due to employee safety concerns. This decision resulted in the residents having to retrieve their parcels from nearby post offices, while competitors such as Hermes, DPD, and GLS continued with their usual delivery operations.

While several residents supported DHL's decision, others viewed it as excessive. Now, in an effort to resume deliveries, DHL will be employing an escort service to safeguard its deliverers. However, the nature of this escort is yet to be revealed, with rumors swirling around the possibility of private security services coming into the picture.

The test period for this new approach is scheduled to last two weeks. "The safety of our employees takes precedence, and we have intensified security measures for our delivery crew, which includes the use of on-site escort services," the company's spokesperson clarified. "We greatly value our collaborative relationship with local law enforcement, who remain actively involved in these matters."

The high-rise, colloquially referred to as the "White Giant," has fallen into a state of disrepair since its construction in the 1970s. Innumerable broken windows, cluttered balconies, and deteriorated stairwells are just a few of the issues plaguing this once-prideful building. Reports also suggest that residents have a tendency to dispose of their trash and waste carelessly, attracting unwanted pests such as rats, cockroaches, and pigeons.

Despite ongoing concerns regarding the safety of its employees and the overall condition of the high-rise, DHL aims to press forward with this experimental delivery service.

DHL has hired a private security company to ensure the safety of its delivery crew during the trial period of the new escort service. Despite the high-rise's reputation for trash disposal issues, which have attracted unwanted pests, DHL remains determined to continue their deliveries with the additional security measures in place.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Based on the reports of the deploying units, the individual involved in the incident was not armed.
Panorama

Law enforcement officials contain assailant within Rewe marketplace.

Law enforcement officials contain assailant within Rewe marketplace. A significant event unfolded at a Rewe store situated in Hesse: A man assaulted two individuals, inflicting minor injuries, subsequently secluding himself within the grocery store. Law enforcement officers confronted challenges in apprehending the culprit, engaging in a thorough investigation of the

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
B. Faces accusations of multiple wrongdoings.
Panorama

Co-accused implicates Christian B. in the Maddie investigation.

Co-accused implicates Christian B. in the Maddie investigation. In the trial for rape and abuse charges, as well as allegations of other crimes including kidnapping, Christian B., who was previously linked to the Maddie case, had discussions with a former cellmate about various topics during prison time. According to the

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public