Handball - DHB team with one newcomer and four U21 world champions at the European Championships

With four European champions from 2016, four U21 world champions and one newcomer, national coach Alfred Gislason is embarking on his medal mission at the European Handball Championship.

The 64-year-old Icelander has nominated 19 players with whom he will start his immediate preparations for the home finals from January 10 to 28 at a training course in Frankfurt am Main next Wednesday.

"A really strong team"

"We have put together a really strong team with very high quality and just as much self-confidence, backed by the outstanding German home crowd," said DHB Sports Director Axel Kromer about the squad.

World-class goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, left winger Rune Dahmke, backcourt player Kai Häfner and circle runner Jannik Kohlbacher are still in the squad from the European Championship triumph almost eight years ago. Goalkeeper David Späth, backcourt players Renars Uscins and Nils Lichtlein as well as circle player Justus Fischer made the squad from the U21 team that won the World Championship title last summer.

Fischer the youngest, Groetzki the most experienced

At 20, Fischer is the youngest member of the DHB team, while right winger Patrick Groetzki is the most experienced with 34 years and 171 international caps. Martin Hanne is taking part for the first time. The 22-year-old right-handed player from Bundesliga club TSV Hannover-Burgdorf is a candidate for the left back position.

At the European Championship, the German team will face Switzerland, North Macedonia and record world champions France in the preliminary round. The first two teams in the group advance to the main round. "I'm looking forward to our team, the work in preparation and the tournament itself," said Gislason.

DHB squad match schedule and results DHB selection European Championship match schedule

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de