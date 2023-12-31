Trade union - DGB calls for more training to combat skills shortage

In view of the shortage of skilled workers, the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) is calling on companies in Lower Saxony to train more young people. To date, almost 80 percent of companies in the state have not provided any training at all, according to a paper on skilled workers published by the DGB district. As a result, many potential skilled workers are lost every year. "A lack of training places today means poor future prospects for the young people concerned and the companies," writes the DGB.

The trade unionists refer to analyses by the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB), among others. According to this, there are difficulties in Lower Saxony in bringing together the training offered by companies and the demand from young people. On the one hand, many training places remain unfilled, while on the other, the proportion of people looking for training without success is also high.

Specifically, according to the BIBB, more than 4,700 trainee positions remained unfilled in 2023, accounting for 8.7 percent of the supply. At the same time, more than 7600 young people had not yet found a training place by the end of September. That is 13.2 percent of those looking.

In addition to appealing to companies to offer more apprenticeships, the DGB is also calling for more room for career guidance in schools and easier access to the job market for people with a history of migration. For the latter, for example, the recognition of foreign qualifications is crucial. "Skilled workers need fair and just working conditions, good training and collective bargaining agreements," emphasized DGB district head Mehrdad Payandeh.

