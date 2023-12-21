Investor entry - DFL deal: fan alliance calls for vote to be repeated

The fan alliance "Unsere Kurve" is calling for the vote on the controversial German Football League (DFL) investor deal to be repeated.

This should not take place in secret, the organization announced, justifying its demand with the potentially controversial voting behaviour of Hanover's majority shareholder Martin Kind.

"The decision shakes German soccer to its very foundations, the 50+1 rule. It appears that the 24 votes required for a league investor only came together because Martin Kind, an investor in the club, voted in favor, contrary to the binding instructions of the parent club," read a statement from "Unsere Kurve".

96 parent club instructs Kind

On December 11, the 36 German professional clubs voted on the billion-euro deal, which allows a strategic partner to enter the club for a maximum term of 20 years. The necessary two-thirds majority was only just achieved. The parent club of Hannover 96, which was at odds with Kind's side, had instructed the 79-year-old to vote against the deal. However, according to the names of the clubs that are said to have voted no, there are serious doubts as to whether Kind did so.

On the last two match days of the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga, many fans had expressed their displeasure about the deal with various actions in the stadiums.

Message from Unsere Kurve

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de