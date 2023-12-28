National team - DFB vice-president with harsh criticism of national team players

Ralph-Uwe Schaffert, head of the North German Football Association and vice-president of the German Football Association, has accused the current national team players of a lack of commitment. In an interview with the "Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung" and the "Neue Presse" (Thursday), the 67-year-old even said: "It would be time to radically change the playing personnel."

Schaffert justified this with the following words: "Because I have the feeling with quite a few of the current players that they think they can perhaps get by with 85 percent of the possible commitment on the pitch." Perhaps we no longer only need the highly talented players, but also those "who are prepared to roll up their sleeves", said Schaffert.

Among others, he mentioned Joshua Kimmich from FC Bayern Munich, who is always mentioned as a leading player. "He has yet to prove it. Even at the club," said Schaffert, who has been a member of the DFB Executive Committee since March 2022. There, the former judge is responsible for socio-political tasks and DFB foundations as well as matters relating to the statutes.

Schaffert cannot understand what he sees as the different performances of national team captain Ilkay Gündogan in the selection and at the club, currently at FC Barcelona and previously at Champions League winners Manchester City. With him, you could get the idea: "Has he now sent his less talented twin brother? I don't understand that," said Schaffert.

