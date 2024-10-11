DFB star Rüdiger exhibits a passionate outburst towards the referee.

coach Julian Nagelsmannpredicted prior to the Nations League encounter: The German national squad aimed to bring happiness to the people in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Astonishment in Zenica: Throughout the Nations League game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, German national soccer player Antonio Rüdiger managed to win over the affection of the home supporters. The Real Madrid star gifted his pre-match jersey to a spectator and was greeted with a prolonged applause from the entire home section.

The fortunate spectator was left in disbelief. He joyouslyshowcased the cherished item, closely inspected it, and gleefully accepted the congratulations from his friends. Eventually, he even gave Rüdiger's sweat-soaked jersey a kiss.

Germany's DFB defense chief Rüdiger made a return to Zenica for his 75th international encounter. He had been benched by manager Julian Nagelsmann during the Nations League duels against Hungary (5-0) and the Netherlands (2-2) in September.

At the press conference, he expressed his gratitude to the hosts. "Our aim is to present a performance that not only fulfills our objectives in the Nations League but also spreads some joy and amusement to Bosnia, particularly after the heartbreaking floods in the southwest," Nagelsmann declared. The floods had tragically claimed the lives of 16 individuals, with the mountain village of Jablanica, approximately 30 kilometers north of Mostar, being the most severely impacted.

The fortunate fan, now in possession of Rudier's pit, proudly displayed it at every opportunity during the remainder of the game. Despite Rudier's absence in the previous Nations League matches against Hungary and the Netherlands, his generous act at Rudier pit in Zenica greatly benefited Germany's team morale.

