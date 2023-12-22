Bundesliga - DFB schedules match days 11 to 14 of the women's Bundesliga

The German Football Association(DFB) has scheduled match days 11 to 14 of the women's Bundesliga. Accordingly, the action continues after the winter break with the match between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, January 26 (6:30 p.m.). The top match of matchday 11 between second-placed FC Bayern Munich and fourth-placed TSG 1899 Hoffenheim will take place on Saturday, January 27 (2:00 p.m.). Leaders VfL Wolfsburg conclude the matchday with Monday evening's game at fifth-placed SGS Essen (7.30pm).

Matchday 12 also marks the start of the second half of the season, with bottom-placed MSV Duisburg and Hoffenheim playing each other (February 2, 18:30). The action continues on Saturday with RB Leipzig against 1. FC Köln (12:00) and Werder Bremen against 1. FC Nürnberg (14:00). On Sunday, Bayer Leverkusen await VfL Wolfsburg (2:00 p.m.), while champions FC Bayern host SC Freiburg on Monday, February 5 (7:30 p.m.).

Munich host Cologne on February 10 (2:00 p.m.) for the 13th matchday, but the highlight is the top match between Wolfsburg and Champions League participant Eintracht Frankfurt on February 11 at 2:00 p.m.

Matchday 14 includes the clash between Nuremberg and Wolfsburg on February 17 at 12:00 p.m., with FC Bayern hosting SGS Essen one day later (4:00 p.m.).

