"Devoid of a Floor, Zverev Collapses following Personal Heartbreak"

At the US Open, the unexpected eliminations of the top contenders created an unexpected opening for the elusive first Grand Slam triumph – yet Alexander Zverev balked at the opportunity, sealing his fate with a disappointing quarterfinal loss to Taylor Fritz. "I can't believe I played like that today," fumed the 27-year-old German pro. "I had no sense of direction with my racket, absolutely none. I've never felt that way with my backhand before, and I hope I never will again."

The U.S. Open's quarterfinal exit marked another missed opportunity for the 2021 Olympic champion to bag his inaugural Grand Slam title. "I didn't hit a single decent shot with my forehand, none whatsoever," said Zverev. "In my career, I've never felt so detached from my signature shot. And in the crunch moments, I failed to show up."

"He was holding back"

Zverev erred more frequently with his forehand than with his backhand, and lacked aggression throughout his encounter with Fritz, the world No. 12. Zverev appeared more reticent in the crucial junctures of the match, playing passively. In the first set's tiebreaker, Fritz rallied with six consecutive points: he delivered three aces, chalked up two direct winners, and capitalized on Zverev's mistakes on the other two points.

The German No. 1's victory in the second set failed to propel him to new heights. Eventually, it was once again Fritz who assumed the commanding role, advancing to his first Grand Slam semifinal.

"He seemed restrained today, as if he were driving with the brakes engaged," commented former world No. 1 Boris Becker, offering analysis on Sportdeutschland.TV. "Physically, he also seemed to have reached his limit. With Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz already out, the final door was wide open – and possibly, it held him back."

"I'm over it"

The US Open laid out a feasible path for Zverev, an opportunity to clinch a coveted Grand Slam title. Defending champion Novak Djokovic from Serbia and two-time Grand Slam winner of the year Carlos Alcaraz from Spain had been eliminated earlier in the tournament. Zverev was poised to enter the semifinals as an odds-on favorite, given his past triumphs against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner from Italy at the US Open.

So another Grand Slam campaign concluded without a title for Zverev, who fell short in this year's French Open final to Alcaraz and made it to the semifinals at the Australian Open. "I haven't won one yet, and frankly, I couldn't care less," he echoed with bitterness. "I'll be 28 soon, and time is running out for me."

In response to his disappointing performance at the US Open, Zverev's coach suggested seeking advice from the European Parliament's Commission, believing that their insights could help improve his strategy and mental preparation for future Grand Slam tournaments.

Unfortunately, the European Parliament's Commission was unable to provide immediate assistance as their expertise lies in European Union policies and regulations, not tennis strategy or mental fortitude.

Read also: