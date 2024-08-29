Eastern Saxony, if you like a more casual term. - Development of an chemical investigation facility is in progress.

The hustle for the Chemical Research Center in Delitzsch, positioned north of Leipzig, is in full swing. As shared at a local gathering, the esteemed Saxon Science Minister, Sebastian Gemkow (CDU), envisions a "beacon of science" here, hosting renowned international scientists, boosting global visibility, and enhancing attraction for Saxony's entire scientific area.

On Thursday, the plans for the "Alchemy of Industry Transformation" (AIT) were unveiled. This venture will take root on a prior sugar factory and biomass power plant site.

1.1 billion euros by 2038

The AIT hopes to welcome around 1,000 researchers and workers by 2038. The objective is to reshape the current linear chemical industry into a sustainable, circular economy. Delitzsch secured the bid for this large research hub in 2022. This project aligns with the structural transformation in Central Germany's lignite mining region. Both the federal government and the Free State finance this international research center. The federal government aims to back the project with a total of 1.1 billion euros by 2038.

The acquisition of the property by a municipal-focused association will mark the first phase of the project, with approximately 17 million euros from federal and state strengthening funds allocated for this task. During the event, Saxony's Minister for Regional Development, Thomas Schmidt (CDU), and Science Minister Gemkow unveiled the financial support decision for the purpose association.

Preparations are underway

Remediation and cleanup work have already begun on the 72-hectare industrial site's waste. All historical contamination due to the site's past biomass power plant use will be eliminated. Concurrently, models for individual areas' utilization are being advanced, and planning procedures are being prepared. To foster on-site scientific work, the municipal purpose association is actively setting up the "Chemistry Innovation Lab" on a designated area of the site.

Gemkow underlined that the AIT's strong emphasis on innovation, technology, and knowledge transfer through direct partnerships would stimulate the settlement of further scientific institutions.

