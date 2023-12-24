Traffic - Deutschlandticket Social starts in further NRW regions

From next month, low-income earners in other regions of North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to use a discounted version of the Deutschlandticket for nationwide journeys on local and regional transport. The Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Sieg (VRS), the Aachener Verkehrsverbund (AVV) and some transport companies of the Verkehrsverbund Westfalentarif are launching the Deutschlandticket Sozial on January 1, 2024, according to a survey conducted by dpa.

At 39 instead of 49 euros per month, the Deutschlandticket Sozial is cheaper than the standard version. Proof of eligibility is required to purchase the ticket. The VRS reports that there has already been lively demand in advance from the Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB). Orders can already be placed with the transport companies.

According to an overview provided by the VRS, recipients of citizens' benefits, social assistance, housing benefit, standard benefits under the Asylum Seekers Act and war victims' welfare benefits are entitled to the new Deutschlandticket Sozial. Only customers living in the VRS area can purchase the reduced-price ticket in the VRS.

The Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR) had already launched the Deutschlandticket Sozial on December 1. Some transport companies in the Westfalentarif transport association also used December 1 as the start date. Some other transport companies will start on January 1, 2024, with other transport companies following on February 1, 2024, according to a spokeswoman for Westfalentarif. She pointed out that corresponding resolutions are required beforehand.

According to estimates by the NRW Ministry of Transport, around three million people across the state are entitled to the Deutschlandticket Sozial. According to their estimates to date, the transport associations assume that, in addition to new Deutschlandticket users, there will also be a number of customers switching to the cheaper option.

In three of the four transport associations in North Rhine-Westphalia, tickets will become more expensive from January 1, 2024. The prices for VRR tickets will rise by an average of 9.4 percent. In the VRS, fares will rise by an average of 10.4 percent on January 1, 2024. The two largest transport associations had already announced this at the end of September. In the AVV, ticket prices for buses and trains will rise by an average of 8.5 percent on January 1. The Deutschlandticket is not affected by the price increases and will continue to cost 49 euros per month.

In contrast, there will be no price increases for the Verkehrsverbund Westfalentarif at the turn of the year, said the spokeswoman. The cut-off date in this tariff area is traditionally August 1. Most recently, prices here were raised by an average of 3.65 percent.

