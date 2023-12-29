Ministry of Infrastructure - Deutschland-Ticket leads to an increase in passenger numbers

The number of passengers on trains has increased significantly in Saxony-Anhalt thanks to the Deutschlandticket. On some routes, there has been an increase of more than 100 percent, according to figures from the Ministry of Infrastructure. While there were around 2.5 million passengers per month in the months from September 2022 to April 2023, there were 3.8 million people after the introduction of the 49-euro ticket from April to September this year. An overall increase of 50 percent, according to the ministry. The ministry added, however, that high train capacity utilization had been measured, especially during the vacations.

Nevertheless, Infrastructure Ministry Lydia Hüskens (FDP) described the ticket as a success. "In my opinion, the Deutschlandticket fulfills its purpose and encourages people to use public transport more often." It is particularly important for commuters. Many users either already had a subscription before the Deutschlandticket or now use it as a job ticket.

The number of travelers has increased significantly, especially on the route between Magdeburg and Leipzig. According to the ministry, around 270,000 people used the RE 13 route each month following the introduction of the 49-euro ticket. Previously, the figure was just over 100,000 people. According to the figures, capacity utilization was also very high on the Erfurt-Leipzig, Wittenberg-Halle, Dessau-Leipzig and Magdeburg-Braunschweig routes.

According to the ministry, the increase in kilometers traveled was even more significant than the number of passengers. These had risen by a total of around 65 to 70 percent. More passengers are therefore also traveling longer distances by train, the ministry concluded. There are currently a total of 180,000 Deutschlandticket subscribers in Saxony-Anhalt, including many schoolchildren, after some districts switched to school transport.

Source: www.stern.de