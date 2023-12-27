Stock exchanges - Deutsche Börse buys back own shares from January 2

Deutsche Börse shareholders are to benefit from the company's first share buyback program in six years in 2024. From January 2, the DAX-listed company intends to buy back its own shares for up to 300 million euros. Up to 14 million shares are to be acquired over a period up to May 3, 2024 at the latest, as Deutsche Börse announced on Wednesday. The Frankfurt-based market operator announced the program at the beginning of November in connection with the presentation of its new "Horizon 2026" strategy.

In future, Deutsche Börse intends to distribute 30 to 40 percent of the net profit for the year attributable to shareholders as a dividend. Previously, the target was a ratio of 40 to 60 percent. However, as the Executive Board expects profits to rise, it is planning to increase the dividend per share. In addition, shareholders could benefit from further share buybacks, Deutsche Börse announced in November: "To the extent that excess liquidity is available, the company intends to supplement the dividend with share buybacks."

Investor Day Deutsche Börse Deutsche Börse on share buyback program 27.12.2023 Deutsche Börse on share buyback program 6.11.2023 Deutsche Börse on previous share buyback programs Annual Reports Deutsche Börse Key Figures Deutsche Börse Analyst Estimates Deutsche Börse Q1/2023 Deutsche Börse Q3/2023 Deutsche Börse Q2/2023 Deutsche Börse on strategy "Horizon 2026"

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de