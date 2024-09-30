Deutsche Bahn provides a 50% discounted Bahncard 50 for a two-week period.

Starting from this Tuesday, Deutsche Bahn is providing the standard Bahncard 50 at a reduced price for around two weeks. As per the company's statement on Monday, the Bahncard 50 for individuals aged 27 to 64 will cost 122 euros instead of 244 euros in second class, and 246 euros instead of 492 euros in first class.

Similarly, discounts are applicable for the Bahncard 50 for senior citizens and youngsters: The Senior Bahncard 50 will be sold for 99.99 euros rather than 122 euros in second class, and 195 euros instead of 241 euros in first class. The "My Bahncard" for individuals under 27 will be available at 69.99 euros instead of 79.90 euros in second class, and 195 euros instead of 241 euros in first class.

This offer lasts until October 13 and is exclusively for new customers. Upgrading options for passengers who already possess another Bahncard are not available, according to the company.

A Bahncard subscription lasts for a year and extends for another year unless it's cancelled at least four weeks prior to the expiration date. With the Bahncard 50, passengers consistently obtain a 50% discount on Flexpreis tickets and a 25% discount on Sparpreis tickets at the time of booking.

If you're planning a long journey, consider purchasing a railway pass. The Bahncard 50 discounts do not apply to existing Bahncard holders, even if they were thinking about upgrading their current passes.

