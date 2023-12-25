Skip to content
Deutsche Bahn: No train delays after cable theft near Mannheim

Following the cable theft near Mannheim, local and long-distance services near Mannheim are now running without delays, according to Deutsche Bahn. This was announced by a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson on Monday. Following the theft, there were delays on the line between Mannheim-Waldhof and...

An advertisement informs about a train departure at Frankfurt/Main main station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Following the cable theft near Mannheim, local and long-distance traffic near Mannheim is now running without delays, according to Deutsche Bahn. This was announced by a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson on Monday. Following the theft, there were delays on the line between Mannheim-Waldhof and Lampertheim in Hesse. Long-distance services between Frankfurt/Main and Mannheim were also affected, as trains had to run a little slower. This is no longer the case, according to the railroad company.

As yet unknown perpetrators had cut several kilometers of copper cable in a cable shaft on the railroad line between Mannheim-Waldhof and Lampertheim on Thursday, as the federal police reported on Friday. The shaft had been opened due to construction work. The perpetrators also stole several hundred meters of cable that were important for DB's control and safety technology.

www.stern.de

