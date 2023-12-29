Better customer information - Deutsche Bahn installs new monitors on platforms in NRW

Deutsche Bahn (DB) wants to provide better customer information with around 200 new monitors on platforms in North Rhine-Westphalia. Small and medium-sized stations in NRW are to benefit from the modern displays, according to DB. At the end of the year, 71 new monitors went into operation. A further 137 displays are to be replaced by the end of 2024.

With the new two-line displays, DB is providing more comprehensive information at smaller stations than before. "The device shows the next two departing trains and their departure time," it said in a statement on Friday. Passengers can grasp the information better because the text does not scroll and there is a higher resolution. The acoustics are also improved, making the information easier to understand.

Following a successful trial phase, the replacement of the monitors in North Rhine-Westphalia began at the start of 2023 - 71 monitors were initially installed at 49 stations.

Source: www.stern.de