Deutsche Bahn informs project partners about the costs of Stuttgart 21

Deutsche Bahn has informed the Stuttgart 21 project partners of a further cost increase. The costs of the rail project will therefore rise to around 11 billion euros. Deutsche Bahn is also planning a risk buffer of 500 million euros, according to a letter from Deutsche Bahn to the project partners. The "Stuttgarter Zeitung" had first reported this.

Deutsche Bahn cites the sharp rise in inflation, construction challenges and a poor response to tenders as the reasons for the cost increase. The cost increase had already become known at the beginning of December from circles within the Bahn supervisory board.

Most recently, Deutsche Bahn had planned total costs of 9.15 billion euros for the project, plus a buffer of 640 million euros. There have been repeated cost increases in the past. The client of Stuttgart 21 is Deutsche Bahn, the project partners are the state of Baden-Württemberg, the state capital Stuttgart, the Stuttgart Region Association and Stuttgart Airport.

The Stuttgart 21 project stands for the complete reorganization of the Stuttgart rail hub, not just the conversion of the state capital's main station. New stations, dozens of kilometers of railroad tracks and tunnels, culverts and bridges are being built. Stuttgart 21 should help to significantly reduce travel times on long-distance and regional services. In addition to Stuttgart 21, the Stuttgart-Ulm rail project also includes the construction of the new Wendlingen-Ulm line, which has already been opened.

Source: www.stern.de