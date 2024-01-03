Deutsche Bahn denies GDL collective bargaining capacity due to foundation of temporary workers' association

The background to this is the founding of the Fair Train cooperative for the secondment of workers, which the GDL announced when it presented its core demands for the collective bargaining round in June last year. Fair Train is intended to poach train drivers from Deutsche Bahn in particular, employ them as temporary workers and then return them to Deutsche Bahn or other transport companies on its own terms.

Fair Train acts as a "personnel service provider in the cooperative model" independent of the GDL, union boss Claus Weselsky said in the summer. In September, the cooperative received a permit from the relevant authorities to provide temporary workers and has been looking for staff ever since. In October, it concluded a collective bargaining agreement with the GDL.

Deutsche Bahn doubts the independence of the cooperative and sees serious conflicts of interest: the management teams of Fair Train and GDL are largely identical in terms of personnel. The GDL is thus "simultaneously acting as an employer and a trade union", explained Martin Seiler, member of the Deutsche Bahn Board of Management for Human Resources. It had "virtually negotiated and concluded a collective agreement with itself", the so-called independence of the union from opponents was no longer guaranteed.

Certain GDL wage demands in the current negotiations are therefore also problematic. For example, the union is advocating a reduction in weekly working hours for shift workers from 38 to 35 hours, which Deutsche Bahn rejects, citing the shortage of skilled workers. The difficult personnel situation is also the background to the Fair Train model: the GDL speculates that Deutsche Bahn would continue to rely on the train drivers it has poached and would continue to employ them as temporary workers.

A reduction in working hours would exacerbate the shortage of skilled workers and strengthen the demand for temporary employment agencies and the position of the company's own temporary workers' cooperative, the railroad explained. The GDL also wants to shorten the notice periods for employees "so that train drivers can switch to Fair Train more quickly".

If DB's view is confirmed in court, the GDL will neither be able to conclude collective agreements nor strike, the company added. This must therefore now be clarified. "We need to know with legal certainty whether we have a collective bargaining partner capable of acting," explained Seiler. "After all, we are in an ongoing collective bargaining round."

The wage dispute between GDL and Deutsche Bahn is deadlocked - the most important sticking point is the issue of reducing working hours. A Christmas truce declared by the union will end next weekend, meaning there is a threat of longer nationwide strikes from January 8.

The GDL initially did not want to comment on the declaratory action. The union leadership has not yet received the statement of claim, a spokeswoman said.

