Deutsche Bahn: Damage caused by storm "Zoltan" largely repaired

Storm "Zoltan" disrupted rail traffic on Friday. Long-distance routes in the north were particularly affected by the violent winds. Among other things, trains on the routes from Hamburg and Hanover to Frankfurt am Main and Stuttgart and in the direction of Munich were canceled.

Several people were also injured as a result of the storm that has been sweeping across Germany since Thursday. According to the German Weather Service, there were fire department interventions almost throughout Germany, particularly due to fallen trees and damage to cars and houses.

On the North Sea coast and along the Elbe and Weser rivers, the authorities issued a storm surge warning on Friday afternoon. However, it was expected to remain windy to stormy on Saturday, especially in the south-western half of Germany, and the weather service also warned regionally of rain and snowfall, some of which could be severe.

Source: www.stern.de