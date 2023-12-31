Basketball - Detroit ends NBA losing streak against Schröder team

The relief was huge: the Detroit Pistons have ended the longest losing streak in the history of the NBA. After 28 defeats in a row, the basketball team from Detroit won 129:127 (52:44) against the Toronto Raptors led by Dennis Schröder.

"The guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. I'm just so happy for our guys and for everybody in the locker room," said Pistons coach Monty Williams. Detroit's 28 defeats equaled the mark set by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015. In all four major US sports leagues, only the NFL team Chicago Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals) has lost one more game in a row - during the Second World War.

Schröder's strong performance is not enough

Schröder scored 30 points for the Raptors for the first time, and the playmaker also notched up nine assists. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who were signed from the New York Knicks before the game, were not allowed to play. Toronto had given up OG Anunoby, among others, in return.

The New York Knicks, with Isaiah Hartenstein in the starting line-up, lost 126-140 at the Indiana Pacers. Hartenstein scored just two points, but managed nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. Tyrese Haliburton shone for the Pacers with 22 points and, above all, 23 assists.

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled LeBron James' 39th birthday with a narrow 108-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers' star player went into the game feeling ill and had a hard time with the end of the game. His supposed equalizer with three seconds left was converted from a three-pointer to a two-pointer, and he then missed the last shot of the game at the final buzzer. James finished with 26 points, while Anthony Davis shone with 17 rebounds and 33 points.

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 132:122 away win at the Golden State Warriors with 39 points.

Source: www.stern.de