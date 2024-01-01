Detention extended for Tajiks over plans to attack Cologne Cathedral

On New Year's Eve, the Cologne police announced three further arrests, and a 41-year-old German-Turkish man was also taken into custody on New Year's Eve in Bochum.

North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) spoke of "Islamist individuals and groups of people" who are "more active than usual at the moment". According to media reports, the trail leads to an offshoot of the jihadist militia Islamic State (IS).

According to the police, the attack was apparently carried out in a car - "we don't know how", said the head of the Cologne police traffic directorate, Frank Wißbaum, on Sunday.

Officers had then investigated the underground parking garage under Cologne Cathedral with explosives detection dogs, he said. However, nothing suspicious was found. "As things stand, we have not found anything that points to an immediate attack," said Wißbaum.

The security forces in Cologne have been on heightened alert since Christmas due to a terror warning. Following the "danger warning", the Cologne police searched the cathedral with sniffer dogs on the day before Christmas Eve. No explosives were found. The Christmas masses took place in the following days under heightened security measures.

