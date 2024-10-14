Detained at Trump rally is a "100% Loyal Supporter"

An individual gets detained before a Trump rally event. Was he planning aggression? Not likely: It appears he's a fervent Trump supporter and associates with a group reminiscent of the "Reichsbürger" in Germany.

The apprehension of an armed man prior to the campaign rally of ex-President Donald Trump sparked intrigue. On a Saturday, prior to Trump's appearance in the southern region of California, police halted a man attempting to enter the grounds with his vehicle at a checkpoint.

Sheriff Chad Bianco later revealed that the man carried two unlicensed firearms, ammunition, and assorted identification documents bearing different names. Additionally, the vehicle was unregistered with a homemade license plate.

As per police, the man might be a member of a group resembling the "Reichsbürger" in Germany. The 49-year-old was arrested temporarily for breaking weapons regulations, Bianco disclosed. He later secured bail, according to Bianco. The investigation continues.

Trump remained secure

The incident transpired before Trump set foot on the rally site. The Secret Service, responsible for Trump's protection, affirmed that the former president was safe. Nevertheless, Sheriff Bianco expressed, without presenting concrete proof, that the authorities had "averted an undesirable situation" and likely averted a third attempt on Trump.

After his discharge, several American media personnel interacted with the man, who rejected the allegation of a plot to attack as nonsense. Appearing on Fox News, the man declared himself "100% a Trump supporter." A companion of the man also attested to this to the "Daily Mail." The "New York Post" cited sources within the Secret Service stating that they found it improbable that the man intended to attack Trump. The FBI also does not regard the incident as a potential assault inquiry. According to sources within the tabloid, the man only may have carried the weapons for "self-defense."

In mid-July, a shooter fired from a nearby rooftop at Trump during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, inflicting injury on the Republican's ear. The shooter was exterminated by security forces, and an attendee also perished. The Secret Service also suspects they foiled a second attempt on Trump in Florida shortly thereafter.

