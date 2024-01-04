District of Aschaffenburg - Detached house on fire: one person dies

One person died in a fire in a detached house in Kleinostheim(Aschaffenburg district) on Thursday. The identity of the person who died in the fire was not yet known, said a police spokesman.

The spokesman was also initially unable to provide any information on the cause of the fire in the terraced house. This is the subject of the investigation. There had previously been speculation that there had been an explosion in the house.

The house is completely uninhabitable, said the police spokesman. The fire department was able to extinguish the flames quickly. However, it was not possible to save the life of the person in the house.

