- Dessau's Bauhaus is celebrating a "Festival for the Chapel"

In the 1920s, the iconic Bauhaus ensemble, known for its DIY Dada, Jazz, and sounds derived from wires, nails, and seats, left a lasting impact. To celebrate this blend's centennial and pay tribute, Bauhaus Dessau is arranging a three-day extravaganza titled "The Bauhaus (B)lasts!"

This traditional Bauhaus celebration will revolve around music and dance, hosting events at the Bauhaus building, the Bauhaus Museum, the Anhaltisches Theater, and various city locations. The goal is to establish "thematic dance floors" and let visitors groove to Charleston, Tango, Jazz, and Blues. The event will also include film screenings, readings, workshops, and live concerts that highlight the wide-ranging influence of Bauhaus. A parade is planned, with the theme being blue.

Established in 1924 by Andor Weininger (1899-1986), the Bauhaus band played a major role in shaping festivals in Weimar, Dessau, and Berlin. The group was known for its openness, spontaneity, and adventurousness, embodying the pioneering spirit of its era, when art forms were dismantled and reimagined. The ensemble was active until 1933.

