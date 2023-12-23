Ice hockey - Despite victory against Nuremberg: Polar Bears squander lead

The Eisbären Berlin won their last game before Christmas, but lost the lead in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL). On Saturday, the capital won against the Nuremberg Ice Tigers 3:2 (2:0, 0:1, 0:1, 0:0, 1:0) after a penalty shootout. Leonhard Pföderl scored the winning goal in the shootout, after Patrice Cormier and Jaedon Descheneau had scored. Because the Berliners ultimately had to settle for two points after leading 2-0, they were overtaken in the table by the new leaders Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven.

In front of 14,200 spectators in the sold-out arena at Ostbahnhof, the hosts got off to a lightning start: Cormier scored after just 33 seconds. While Nuremberg missed a number of scoring opportunities after that, the home side remained efficient. Descheneau extended the lead after a counter-attack. Despite their lead, the home side were unable to take control of the game, however, as they were guilty of numerous lapses.

As a result, the Franconians were repeatedly dangerous and were able to reduce the deficit in the second period with a goal from Charlie Gerard. Berlin's defense also remained vulnerable in the final period, with Daniel Schmölz equalizing for the visitors. Overtime remained goalless, with Pföderl scoring the lucky winner for the capital team in the penalty shoot-out.

Source: www.stern.de