Despite UN resolution: Israel "continues to eliminate terrorists"

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has been catastrophic for weeks and the UN Security Council passes a resolution for aid deliveries. Despite this, the Israeli military continues its offensive. It reports killings and arrests. It does not accept criticism of the treatment of prisoners.

Even after the UN Security Council resolution on humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, Israel has continued its offensive in the Palestinian territory. The authorities controlled by the Islamist Hamas reported heavy shelling in several towns. The Israeli army declared that it had destroyed a "strategic" tunnel complex in the city of Gaza and "eliminated terrorists". Following the UN Security Council's vote, Israel announced that it would continue its action against Hamas.

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 18 people had been killed in an attack on a house in the refugee settlement of Nuseirat in the center of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army continued its "heavy artillery bombardment" in Gaza and Jabaliya in the north and Deir al-Bala in the center. Attacks also continued near Rafah and Chan Junis in the south. The Israeli military announced on Friday evening that it had "eliminated terrorists". The army had also discovered tunnels used by Hamas in the city of Gaza.

According to the army, Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip had also arrested more than 200 members of Palestinian terrorist organizations within a week. The terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad were brought to Israel for questioning, according to the military. "Some of the actors turned themselves in voluntarily", the army announced. The information could not initially be independently verified. So far, more than 700 members of terrorist organizations have been arrested in the coastal area.

Footage of Palestinian prisoners in the Gaza Strip dressed only in their underwear had recently caused concern about Israel's arrest procedures and raised questions about possible rights violations or degrading treatment. The Israeli army pointed out that the arrests were carried out in accordance with international law. The undressing was necessary to ensure that no one was hiding weapons or explosives.

Iran accuses Israel of genocide

Meanwhile, Iran once again called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict at a Palestine conference this Saturday. "The international community should ensure that the war and genocide in Gaza are stopped immediately," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, according to the Fars news agency.

According to Kanaani, the one-day Palestine conference is intended to focus international attention on the suffering of the Palestinians and to persuade Israel and the USA to rethink the Gaza conflict. The conference will mainly be attended by representatives of Islamic states.

In the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian groups killed around 1,200 people, including more than 850 civilians. They also abducted around 240 hostages in the Gaza Strip. Some of them were released, but around 100 people are still being held by the terrorists.

Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip is a reaction to this. Israel invokes its right to self-defense and its duty to protect its citizens. The Israeli government repeatedly declares that its actions in the Gaza Strip are only aimed at terrorist targets and that it wants to avoid civilian casualties. Israel's aim is to completely destroy Hamas' military capabilities. The army accuses Hamas of using civilians as shields and operating from protected facilities such as hospitals. According to the Hamas-run health authority in Gaza, more than 20,000 people have been killed since the start of the Israeli military operation. These figures cannot currently be independently verified.

