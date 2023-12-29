Soccer - Despite transfer ban: 1. FC Köln sells Limnios

Despite its transfer ban, 1. FC Köln has handed over offensive player Dimitris Limnios. The 25-year-old is moving to Greek first division club Panathinaikos Athens, as the Bundesliga club announced on Friday. The Greek international moved to Cologne from PAOK Thessaloniki in 2020 for a transfer fee of over three million euros, but only made a total of 15 appearances there.

"Dimi's situation was no longer satisfactory recently, as he didn't get enough playing time. At the same time, the competitive situation in our squad is such that we couldn't give him that," said Cologne's sporting director Thomas Kessler, explaining the transfer.

Cologne are unable to sign a replacement for Limnios as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed a transfer ban for FC for the next two transfer periods. According to FIFA, the club had brought a then 16-year-old player to Cologne in 2022, which is why the international soccer association imposed a transfer ban on Cologne.

