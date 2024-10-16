Despite the ÖVP's rejection, FPÖ leader Kickl remains receptive to forming a coalition.

In the initial stages of establishing a new Austrian administration, the far-right FPÖ continues to advocate for a partnership with the conservative ÖVP, despite the ÖVP's refusal. As FPÖ head Herbert Kickl stated on Wednesday, "Our offer is still on the table."

The former chancellor and ÖVP leader, Karl Nehammer, made it clear the day prior, after meeting with Kickl, that he had no intention of acting as a "stepping stone" for a potential Chancellor Kickl, despite the right's success in the parliamentary elections. Nehammer argued that Kickl's extremist views tended to associate with right-wing fanatics.

Nehammer held preliminary talks with the leader of the Social Democratic SPÖ, Andreas Babler, but neither politician disclosed their thoughts following the meeting. It appears that ÖVP, SPÖ, and the liberal NEOS are now set to engage in negotiations for a "traffic light" coalition. However, these three parties possess less common ground on migration and economic issues compared to ÖVP and FPÖ.

Kickl anticipates business leaders, industry representatives, and farmers will exert pressure on Nehammer to reconsider and continue discussions for a center-right coalition. "Perhaps the rigidity can be eased," Kickl suggested.

Despite Nehammer's stance, Kickl persists in hoping for a change, stating, "I believe business leaders and industry representatives might influence Nehammer, encouraging a reconsideration of a center-right coalition."

